Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF appoints new Pakistan head as loan approval faces delays

Mahir Binici will take over from Esther Perez in December 2024

By Monitoring Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Mahir Binici as the new Resident Representative for Pakistan, replacing Esther Perez. 

Binici, a Turkish national with expertise in macroeconomic policies and emerging markets, will take over from Perez in December 2024. His appointment coincides with growing concerns within Pakistan about the IMF’s role in the country’s economic policies and its stringent conditions.

A key challenge for Binici will be ensuring the smooth implementation of the EFF, which faces hurdles even before its approval by the IMF Executive Board. 

The IMF has yet to include Pakistan in its board meetings scheduled through September 18, raising questions about the programme’s future.

Pakistan had hoped for board approval by mid-September, but government officials now expect the process to extend to the fourth week of the month. 

The IMF had previously delisted Pakistan after the government failed to secure $12 billion in rollovers from creditors and an additional $2 billion in financing.

The IMF’s demands have led to mounting frustration in Pakistan, with officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, openly questioning the lender’s intentions. Dar recently claimed that the IMF had pushed Pakistan toward default in 2022, further fueling skepticism about the IMF’s role.

Despite these tensions, the IMF remains critical for Pakistan’s economic stability, especially as the country faces external financing challenges. 

Previous article
Dewan Farooque Motors commences production of electric vehicles 
Next article
Cabinet approves elimination of 150,000 federal posts 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.