Fast Cables becomes first Pakistani cable manufacturer to receive BASEC certification

Fast Cables has become the first and only cable manufacturer in Pakistan to receive the British Approvals Service for Cables (BASEC) certification, marking a significant achievement.

The cable manufacturer shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Thursday.

BASEC is a UK-based organization known for its rigorous certification process for cables and cable manufacturing facilities, ensuring compliance with international quality and safety standards.

The certification was awarded after an extensive audit of Fast Cables’ manufacturing facility, where the company demonstrated adherence to international standards from raw material procurement to delivery of finished products to its customers.

The process also included a comprehensive type test of the products at BASEC lab in UAE.

With this certification, Fast Cables has set a new benchmark in Pakistan’s cable manufacturing sector, being recognized for its quality, safety, and compliance, the company said.

“BASEC recognition reinforces our commitment to leading the industry with innovation and excellence. It not only elevates our standing in the local market but also opens new avenues for export to the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth,” read company’s notice to PSX.