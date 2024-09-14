Sign inSubscribe
Suki Kinari Hydropower Project completes reliability run test

$1.7 billion project under CPEC delivers clean energy; inauguration awaits Commercial Operation Date  

By Monitoring Desk

The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) announced that the 884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has successfully passed its Reliability Run Test (RRT). 

The project, developed with an investment of $1.7 billion, marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s renewable energy initiatives.  

As per media reports, the Managing Director of PPIB extended his congratulations to the Chinese sponsors, Energy China, along with the governments of China and Pakistan, financial institutions, and all stakeholders involved. 

He emphasized that this achievement reflects Pakistan’s dedication to sustainable energy, as the project will provide around 3 billion units of clean and renewable power annually, contributing to the country’s progress and energy needs.  

Although the Reliability Run Test has been completed, the inauguration of the project, originally scheduled for September 12, 2024, is likely to be postponed until the Commercial Operation Date (COD) is achieved. 

The PPIB Managing Director had earlier suggested delaying the ceremony until COD, following an initial trip in one of the power generation units during the first RRT, which led to its temporary halt.  

The RRT resumed on September 6 and was completed successfully by September 13, 2024. However, the inauguration will await the final confirmation of the COD to ensure the project is fully operational.

