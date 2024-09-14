KSE100 Index recomposed, new firms to join from October 1

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has completed the latest recomposition of the KSE100 Index for the review period from March 2024 to August 2024.

The recomposition includes the addition and removal of several companies based on sector rules and market capitalisation adjustments. The changes will take effect from October 1, 2024.

The PSX’s re-composition exercise has led to the inclusion of seven companies into the index and the removal of seven companies. This routine adjustment is conducted to ensure that the index remains reflective of the current market landscape, adjusting for fluctuations in company performances and sectoral trends.

New additions and exclusions in the Index

According to the PSX announcement, the companies that will join the KSE100 Index include Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited, JDW Sugar Mills Limited, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, Air Link Communication Limited, Mehmood Textile Mills Limited, Atlas Honda Limited, and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. These companies have either met the required sector-based or market capitalization criteria to be included.

Meanwhile, Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Habib Sugar Mills Limited, BankIslami Pakistan Limited, Century Paper & Board Mills Limited, Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited, Shifa International Hospitals Limited, and Saif Power Limited will exit the index due to market capitalisation rules or sector-specific adjustments.

The PSX has confirmed that these changes will come into effect from October 1, 2024. The rationale behind these shifts largely stems from changes in market capitalization and sector-based rules. Companies that have shown growth and performance within their respective sectors are included, while those that have underperformed or fallen below the required thresholds are excluded.

List of KSE100 companies sector-wise

The updated KSE100 index includes the following companies categorized by sector:

Close-End Mutual Funds

1. HBL Growth Fund

Modaraba

1. First Habib Modaraba

Leasing Companies

1. Pak-Gulf Leasing Company

Inv. Bank / Inv. Cos. / Sec. Cos.

1. Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.

2. Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Commercial Banks

1. United Bank Ltd.

2. Bank Al Habib Ltd.

3. Bank Alfalah Ltd.

4. The Bank of Punjab

5. Faysal Bank Ltd.

6. Meezan Bank Ltd.

7. Habib Bank Ltd.

8. Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.

9. MCB Bank Ltd.

10. National Bank of Pakistan

11. Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd.

12. Askari Bank Ltd.

13. Allied Bank Ltd.

Insurance

1. Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.

2. EFU General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Real Estate Investment Trust

1. Dolmen City REIT

Textile Spinning

1. Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.

2. Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd.

3. Nishat Mills Ltd.

Textile Weaving

1. Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd.

Textile Composite

1. Interloop Ltd.

2. Nishat Chunian Ltd.

3. Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd.

Sugar & Allied

1. JDW Sugar Mills Ltd.

Synthetic & Rayon

1. Ibrahim Fibres Ltd.

Engineering

1. International Industries Ltd.

2. Mughal Iron & Steel Industries

3. International Steels Ltd.

Cable & Electrical Goods

1. Pak Elektron Ltd.

Oil & Gas Marketing Companies

1. Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd.

2. Attock Petroleum Ltd.

3. Shell Pakistan Ltd.

4. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd.

Oil & Gas Exploration Companies

1. Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd.

2. Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd.

3. Pakistan Oilfields Ltd.

4. Pakistan Petroleum Ltd.

Refinery

1. Attock Refinery Ltd.

2. National Refinery Ltd.

Power Generation & Distribution

1. The Hub Power Co. Ltd.

2. Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd.

3. K-Electric Ltd.

4. Pakgen Power Ltd.

5. Nishat Power Ltd.

Fertilizer

1. Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.

2. Engro Fertilizers Ltd.

3. Fatima Fertilizer Co. Ltd.

4. Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd.

5. Engro Corporation Ltd.

Automobile Assembler

1. Millat Tractors Ltd.

2. Indus Motor Company Ltd.

3. Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.

4. Atlas Honda Ltd.

5. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd.

Automobile Parts & Accessories

1. Thal Limited

Transport

1. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd.

Technology & Communication

1. Systems Ltd.

2. Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd.

3. TRG Pakistan Ltd.

4. Avanceon Ltd.

5. Air Link Communication Ltd.

Tobacco

1. Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.

Vanaspati & Allied

1. Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.

Leather & Tanneries

1. Service Industries Ltd.

Food & Personal Care Products

1. Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd.

2. FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd.

3. Murree Brewery Company Ltd.

4. Nestlé Pakistan Ltd.

5. National Foods Ltd.

6. Rafhan Maize Products Co. Ltd.

7. Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd.

8. Unity Foods Ltd.

Glass & Ceramics

1. Ghani Glass Ltd.

2. Tariq Glass Industries Ltd.

Miscellaneous

1. Pakistan Services Ltd.

2. Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd.

Paper, Board & Packaging

1. Packages Ltd.

Chemical

1. Lucky Core Industries Ltd.

2. Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.

3. Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

1. Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.

2. AGP Ltd.

3. GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd.

4. Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd.

5. The Searle Company Ltd.

Textile

The PSX’s recomposition of the KSE100 Index is part of its routine efforts to ensure that the index remains aligned with the evolving trends and performances of the stock market.