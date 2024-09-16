After a complete plummet, Pakistan’s cement industry is seeing healthy margins again. What prompted the comeback?

In the high-stakes world of cement, where margins are as vital as the product itself, the industry has experienced a dramatic roller-coaster ride over the past decade. Once a powerhouse of profitability with gross margins peaking at 42.2% in 2016, the sector found itself grappling with margins that plummeted to a perilous 4.79% by 2020. It was a huge fall from grace in a very short period of time.

However, recent data suggests a robust rebound, with margins climbing to 25% in 2023. The turnaround is dramatic. And there is a reason we are looking so closely at the margins.

A price surge with a bumpy ride

Cement prices have experienced a remarkable journey. Back in July 2012, a 50kg bag of cement cost Rs 435. Fast forward to September 2024, and that same bag now commands Rs 1510—a staggering 2.5-fold increase over 12 years. Yet, this upward trend wasn’t smooth. For nearly a decade, from 2012 to 2021, prices fluctuated between Rs 500 and Rs 640. It wasn’t until mid-2021 that prices shot up dramatically, climbing to Rs 1500 in just three years.