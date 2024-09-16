Sign inSubscribe
Construction

After a complete plummet, Pakistan’s cement industry is seeing healthy margins again. What prompted the comeback?

After plummeting to below 5% in 2020, the cement sector's gross margins have surged back to 25% in 2023, but haven’t quite hit the highs of nearly 50% they had in 2012

Zain Naeem
Zain Naeem

In the high-stakes world of cement, where margins are as vital as the product itself, the industry has experienced a dramatic roller-coaster ride over the past decade. Once a powerhouse of profitability with gross margins peaking at 42.2% in 2016, the sector found itself grappling with margins that plummeted to a perilous 4.79% by 2020. It was a huge fall from grace in a very short period of time. 

However, recent data suggests a robust rebound, with margins climbing to 25% in 2023. The turnaround is dramatic. And there is a reason we are looking so closely at the margins. 

A price surge with a bumpy ride

Cement prices have experienced a remarkable journey. Back in July 2012, a 50kg bag of cement cost Rs 435. Fast forward to September 2024, and that same bag now commands Rs 1510—a staggering 2.5-fold increase over 12 years. Yet, this upward trend wasn’t smooth. For nearly a decade, from 2012 to 2021, prices fluctuated between Rs 500 and Rs 640. It wasn’t until mid-2021 that prices shot up dramatically, climbing to Rs 1500 in just three years.

The dramatic drop in margins during the pandemic years can be attributed to stagnant prices amidst skyrocketing production costs. Companies were trapped in a vicious cycle of maintaining prices despite rising costs, due to weakened demand during the pandemic. As economic activity resumed, so did the capacity to increase prices, helping margins bounce back.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Zain Naeem
Zain Naeem
Zain is a business journalist at Profit, and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.