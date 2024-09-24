Sign inSubscribe
MPCL approves Rs10 billion investment in tech subsidiary 

Tech subsidiary will focus on data centre, cloud computing, AI, and other new technologies 

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), one of Pakistan’s largest E&P firms, has approved an investment of Rs10 billion in the proposed wholly-owned tech subsidiary by way of equity. 

The board made this decision during a meeting on September 23, 2024, the company said in a stock filing on Tuesday.  

Earlier, on August 8, MPCL said in a stock notice that it was looking to step into the Information Technology (IT) sector by forming a subsidiary focusing on cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The Board of Directors of the company has approved the formation of a subsidiary with a focus on Cloud Computing and AI,” it said.

 MPCL said its subsidiary will be established with a focus on data centres, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other new technologies including petroleum and mining sectors. 

News Desk
News Desk

