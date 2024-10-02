Sign inSubscribe
KPK records 41% surge in revenue collection in first quarter: Finance Advisor

By INP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) revenue collection saw a remarkable 41% increase in the first three months of the fiscal year, according to KP Finance Advisor, Muzzammil Aslam.

Aslam highlighted that the KP Revenue Authority collected Rs 10.82 billion during this period, compared to Rs 7.69 billion in the same timeframe last year. He also pointed out that this growth surpasses the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) 25% increase for the same period.

Aslam added that it would be interesting to compare these figures with the tax collection performance of Punjab and Sindh.

