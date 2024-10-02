PTA indicates end of internet slowdown by end of October

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has indicated that the ongoing internet disruptions in the country are expected to be resolved by the end of October.

PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rahman addressed journalists, reaffirming that the authority does not intend to slow down internet services further.

Rahman noted that there has been a 93% compliance rate with social media platforms, with the exception of X (formerly Twitter), which is currently only complying with 27% of regulations.

He clarified that decisions regarding the closure of X are made by the federal government, and the service will be restored upon government request.

The chairman compared the frequency of internet shutdowns, stating that India experienced 116 shutdowns in 2023, while Pakistan had only seven.

He emphasized that although he does not support internet shutdowns, national security remains a priority.