Military gets additional Rs45bn mainly to safeguard Chinese commercial operations in Pakistan

Rs16 billion allotted to Special Security Division tasked with securing CPEC in southern region while Rs8 billion to protect northern parts of mega project 

By Monitoring Desk

The government has sanctioned an extra Rs45 billion in funding for the armed forces, with the primary aim of enhancing their capacity to safeguard Chinese commercial operations in Pakistan and to manage border fencing activities.

This approval marks the second supplementary grant since the June budget, adding to a previous allocation of Rs60 billion for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. These grants are in addition to the existing Rs2.127 trillion defense budget.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, resolved to allocate Rs35.4 billion to the army and Rs9.5 billion to the navy for various assignments. 

This decision follows the ECC’s approval of a technical supplementary grant based on a proposal from the Defence Division, which pertains to the ongoing fiscal year’s defense projects, as per the Ministry of Finance’s announcement.

As per media reports, the ECC allotted Rs16 billion to the Special Security Division South tasked with securing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the southern regions, and an additional Rs8 billion to the division responsible for the northern parts of CPEC.

The move comes amid escalating terror threats, prompting China to call for an anti-terrorism cooperation agreement to bolster the security framework for its nationals in Pakistan and those involved in the forthcoming CPEC phase-II.

To date, the collaboration has seen the completion of 38 projects valued at $25.2 billion under CPEC’s first phase, including 17 energy sector projects totaling $18 billion. However, security concerns have impeded progress on about 26 projects worth $26.8 billion slated for CPEC phase-II.

China has also suggested incorporating a vehicle-mounted mobile securing equipment project and a ballistic protective vehicle initiative into the next phase of CPEC to further enhance security measures.

Additionally, the ECC endorsed Rs9.9 billion for the army as part of its internal security duty allowance and approved Rs1.5 billion for managing international border fencing. 

The navy received an allocation of Rs9.5 billion for enhancements at the Jannah Naval Base Ormara and Rs1.2 billion for the Naval Air Station in Turbat, while the Pakistan Air Force was granted Rs150 million for its internal security duty allowance.

