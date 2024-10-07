Sign inSubscribe
Jam Kamal calls for boosting rice exports, meeting EU food safety standards

By APP

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the need to increase Pakistan’s rice exports and ensure compliance with European food safety standards, citing the country’s 25% share of the European rice export market.

He said during a meeting with the representative of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), a news release issued here.

Pakistan holds 25% of the European rice export market compared to India’s 16%. To maintain this competitive edge, Jam Kamal highlighted the necessity of collaboration between the government and exporters.
Rice exports play a vital role in Pakistan’s economy, ranking second in export value after cotton. Rice exporters are a primary source of revenue and employment, with the government aiming to increase exports from $4 billion to $6-7 billion in the near future.

“We are focusing on improving our standards to meet international food safety requirements, especially in Europe,” Jam Kamal added.

Recent diplomatic developments include discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on expanding rice and meat exports to Malaysia. A Pakistani business delegation, led by Jam Kamal, will visit Malaysia in November to explore new opportunities.

Malik Faisal Jahangir, Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), said that Pakistan’s rice exports face fewer regulatory challenges, with only 74 Rapid Alerts for pesticides were issued last year, compared to 264 for India.

Pakistan remains one of the lowest-risk countries concerning food safety standards . However, Jahangir expressed concern over potential harm to Pakistan’s export reputation from negative campaigns.

Jam Kamal stressed educating farmers to improve rice production quality and reduce alerts. Balochistan, despite producing a small quantity of rice, cultivates some of Pakistan’s best organic rice.

He called for a joint effort by stakeholders to develop a five-year strategy enhancing Pakistan’s rice export capacity and compliance with international standards.
Jam Kamal urged REAP to propose actionable suggestions for achieving the government’s export targets within the next year, emphasizing the importance of addressing food safety concerns, especially in the European Union, where standards are becoming increasingly stringent.

Hassan Raza appointed as new CEO of Bank of Khyber
Gold rates up by Rs200 per tola, reaches Rs 275,700
