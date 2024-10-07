Sign inSubscribe
Hassan Raza appointed as new CEO of Bank of Khyber

Mr. Raza’s appointment is subject to clearance from SBP under FPT criteria

The Bank of Khyber has appointed Mr. Hassan Raza as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 

The Bank of Khyber shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday in accordance with the requirements of the Rule Book of the Exchange and applicable provisions of the Securities Act, 2015. 

“We are pleased to inform you that Mr. Hassan Raza has been appointed as the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Khyber,” read the notice. 

Mr. Raza’s appointment is subject to clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan under the Fit and Proper Test (FPT) criteria. The Bank will inform the Exchange upon receipt of the FPT clearance, it added. 

If cleared by the SBP, Mr. Raza will replace acting CEO/MD Irfan Saleem Awan. 

