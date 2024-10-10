Gold rate declines by Rs400 in local market 

The gold rate in Pakistan declined by Rs400 on Thursday mainly due to a slight downward trend in international markets.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola was recorded at Rs271,300, price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs339, bringing it down to Rs 232,600.

Globally, gold prices also declined, with the rate standing at $2,614.66 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver prices remained unchanged at $30.52 per ounce in the international market

Last month, gold prices in Pakistan reached an all-time high of Rs277,000 per tola.