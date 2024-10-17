Pakistan and Iran explore enhanced trade cooperation through SCO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran are exploring closer collaboration to engage in regional markets, utilizing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) platform to boost trade and regional stability.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO 2024 summit in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Iran’s Minister for Industry, Mining and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, acknowledged the significant but untapped potential for bilateral trade.

The discussions centered on strengthening trade relations, enhancing industrial cooperation, and fostering cultural exchanges. Both ministers emphasized the importance of increasing economic ties through expanded bilateral trade and investment, and they identified potential areas for collaboration in mutually beneficial sectors.

Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the strategic positioning of both countries as gateways to Central Asia and the Middle East. He stressed the need for stronger economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, not only to boost bilateral trade but also to foster prosperity across the broader region.

Both sides committed to continuing their discussions and developing actionable plans to address trade barriers and streamline regulations, thereby facilitating smoother business interactions. They underscored the significance of regional cooperation through platforms like the SCO, as they aim to enhance their roles in the global market.