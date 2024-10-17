Pakistani tech firms forge key agreements at GITEX in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani tech firms made significant strides at the GITEX exhibition in Dubai, with Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighting the event as a pivotal platform for the country’s expanding IT sector.

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) is one of the largest tech events globally, featuring 6,000 companies from around the world. This year, Pakistan was honored as the “Tech Destination of the Year,” and a special evening dedicated to Pakistan was included in the official program.

During the five-day event, which concludes on October 18, several agreements were finalized by Pakistani companies. Tirmizi praised GITEX as a “great show” for Pakistan, emphasizing the numerous opportunities and deals secured by local tech firms. “Many MoUs, deals, and agreements were signed, providing new opportunities for Pakistani companies,” he noted, adding that the final tally of deals would be available once the event wraps up.

Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), called GITEX a “game-changer” for Pakistani IT startups, with participation from 80 companies. He remarked that the slogan “Tech Destination Pakistan” resonated strongly with attendees, leading to multimillion-dollar contracts for local firms.

TallyMarks Consulting Marketing Manager Muhammad Ali Tahir announced a successful partnership with Obrela, a global cybersecurity services provider. This collaboration will allow TallyMarks’ subsidiary, Integrians Cybersecurity Solutions (ICS), to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services in Pakistan.

Premier Cables CEO Shahid Ismail also reported success, revealing that his company secured a new order for fiber-optic cables from Etisalat, continuing a relationship that originated at GITEX several years ago.