Pakistan sees uptick in imports from India despite trade suspension

Despite ongoing trade suspensions, Pakistan’s imports from India showed an increase in August 2024, marking a 5% rise from the previous year.

The latest figures reveal that imports reached $2.33 million in August 2024, up from $2.23 million in August 2023, according to government sources.

This trend of increased imports from India was also noted in January and March of 2024, and in February and May of 2023, indicating a recurring pattern under the current administration.

Notably, this isn’t the first instance of import growth from India this year; a similar increase was recorded in March.

The continuity of imports from India occurs despite Pakistan’s decision to suspend trade relations in August 2019.

While the appointment of a trade officer in India was halted due to the trade suspension, Pakistan has made exceptions for the import of life-saving medicines, slightly easing the restrictions.

This step underscores the complex nature of Pakistan-India trade dynamics, where essential needs momentarily bridge the gap created by broader political decisions.