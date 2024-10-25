Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FCA for August: Electricity consumers to receive Re0.85/unit refund in October

Nepra confirms refunds for August overcharges as power generation costs decline.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Consumers who were charged higher electricity rates in August 2024 will see a refund of Re0.8555 per unit reflected in their October bills, as announced by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

The decision follows a recent ruling by Nepra, which established that power generation costs were lower in August, yet consumers faced inflated rates. This conclusion was reached during a public hearing on September 26, with an official notification issued on October 24.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had initially petitioned Nepra for a reduction of Re0.5755 per unit due to fuel cost adjustments. However, the regulator approved a higher refund of Re0.8555 per unit for consumers.

The refund will apply to most consumer categories, excluding lifeline users, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and prepaid customers who chose a prepaid tariff. The exemption includes all power distribution companies except K-Electric.

In his remarks, Member Tariff Mathar Niaz Rana expressed concern over the significant rise in the bagasse-based tariff, which now exceeds local coal prices, provoking public backlash. He noted that the bagasse tariff remained stable at Rs5.982 per kWh in June and July but jumped to Rs12.48 per kWh in August, while local coal prices increased more gradually.

Rana criticized the lack of consumer involvement in this decision and referred to the Ministry of Energy’s earlier request to reassess the bagasse tariff, which was dismissed for legal reasons. He argued that the ministry’s public interest concerns should be reconsidered within the legal framework prior to the 2018 amendments to the Nepra Act.

Other Nepra members, including the chairman, countered Rana’s claims, asserting that the rise in bagasse-based fuel costs was due to long-delayed adjustments and should not be compared to local coal tariffs.

Previous article
China urges quicker resolution on Gwadar and ML-1 delays
Next article
FinMin reinforces Pakistan’s commitment to Panda Bond during IFI meetings
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

China urges quicker resolution on Gwadar and ML-1 delays

Amid economic strains and security challenges, China emphasizes timely action on pending land transfers and project financing to secure CPEC's progress

Rice prices hit record rise as inflation key issue in Japan election

Mercedes boosts cost-cutting efforts after profits drop by Half

CPGCL urges SBP to approve $12.6m LC for critical parts to revive Guddu Power Plant

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.