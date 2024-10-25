Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSO approves separation of its Solar, DigiCash segments

Proposal outlines the separation of the Solar Undertaking from PSO and its merger with PSO Renewable Energy

By News Desk

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has announced its plan to restructure its operations through the carve-out/separation and merger of its Solar and DigiCash segments, according to a Scheme of Arrangement presented by the company’s Board of Management in the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday. 

The proposal outlines the separation of the Solar Undertaking from PSO and its subsequent merger with PSO Renewable Energy (Private) Limited, alongside other related matters. 

The merger will be subject to approval from the Honorable High Court of Sindh and may involve further modifications or amendments as required by the court. 

The restructuring plan also covers the separation of PSO’s DigiCash operations.

The move is seen as part of PSO’s broader strategy to streamline its operations and enhance its focus on renewable energy and technology-driven solutions. 

The Managing Director & CEO and the Company Secretary authorized to take all necessary legal actions to implement the scheme.

Previous article
Prices of BYD’s Atto 3, SEAL models unveiled 
Next article
PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Tesla’s Q3 profit boosts Elon Musk’s net worth to $270 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth leaped by $33.5 billion on October 24, fueled by a 22% surge in Tesla’s stock after its strong...

Placement of SOE officials in govt departments raises impartiality concerns

PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally

Prices of BYD’s Atto 3, SEAL models unveiled 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.