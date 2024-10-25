Sign inSubscribe
Prices of BYD’s Atto 3, SEAL models unveiled 

Chinese EV giant introduces Atto 3 at Rs 8,990,000, SEAL Dynamic at Rs 14,790,000, and SEAL Premium at Rs 16,990,000

By News Desk

The prices of two models from Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, the BYD Atto 3 and BYD SEAL were unveiled at the Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS) 2024 in Lahore. 

According to Pak Wheels, the SEAL’s Dynamic variant is priced at Rs 14,790,000, while its Premium variant is priced at Rs 16,990,000. 

Meanwhile, the Atto 3 is priced at Rs 8,990,000. 

Although BYD has officially launched in Pakistan, the company has not yet revealed any models. BYD Pakistan is expected to unveil the Sealion 6 and Seal at PAPS 2024.

On October 17, Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited, an associate of The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), entered into a Master Supply and Manufacture Agreement with BYD Auto Industry Company Limited to manufacture, market, and distribute BYD brand passenger vehicles in Pakistan.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported in August that the Chinese automaker BYD will be working in a joint venture with Mega Motors to set up a factory near Karachi’s Port Qasim area that houses assembly plants for other automobile companies including Toyota, Suzuki Motor, and Kia’s local units.

The factory will be completed in the first half of 2026 with exact details of the plant still under discussion, according to the source. It will also set up showrooms in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to start selling in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the source.

On August 17, 2024, BYD officially entered the Pakistani market. The company’s launch event was held in Lahore’s Expo Centre where it showcased its long-term vision for Pakistan and commitment to leading the automotive revolution towards sustainable mobility.

The launch event was attended by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, who welcomed BYD’s arrival as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards sustainability.

Three models BYD Sealion 6, BYD Seal, and BYD Atto 3—were unveiled during the event.

National Industrial Policy to be finalized this month, says Minister for Industries 
PSO approves separation of its Solar, DigiCash segments
News Desk
News Desk

