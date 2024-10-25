Sign inSubscribe
PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally

Bullish momentum attributed to anticipation of another rate cut by SBP on Nov 4

By News Desk

Bulls maintained hold of the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index extending its record-breaking rally by breaching the historic 90,000 barrier during the intraday trade. 

According to the PSX website, the market kickstarted the session with an upward trajectory and the benchmark index reached 90,027 points after gaining over 1,000 points during the first hour of trading. 

At 12:25 pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at 90,089.24 points, with an increase of 1143.26 points or 1.29% from the previous close of 88,945.98 points.

Widespread buying activity was observed in major sectors such as oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies, power generation firms, automobile assemblers, cement, and banks. 

Key stocks such as HUBCO, KEL, OGDC, PPL, PSO, and NBP saw their values increase.

Market analysts have attributed the recent bullish run to anticipation of another rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) amid expectations of a lower inflation reading in October. 

Many economists expect the SBP to cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for November 4, 2024. This would be the fourth consecutive reduction since June.

Globally, Asian stocks were mixed on Friday, with some markets tracking Wall Street gains from overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1% after the yen rebounded strongly from a three-week trough to the dollar and with the coalition government at risk of losing its lower house majority in an election on Sunday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s blue chips index each rose about 1%. Australian and South Korean stock benchmarks were flat.

PSO approves separation of its Solar, DigiCash segments
Placement of SOE officials in govt departments raises impartiality concerns
News Desk
News Desk

