Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Placement of SOE officials in govt departments raises impartiality concerns

Recent SOE appointments in policy roles within the Ministry of Energy are drawing criticism for potential bias, risking fairness in decision-making and stalling private sector growth in energy sector

By Monitoring Desk
Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) in Islamabad on 20th June, 2024.

In a controversial move, Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) is placing state-owned enterprise (SOE) officials in roles in key policy-making departments, sparking concerns over conflict of interest and undermining regulatory impartiality. 

Industry insiders argue that these placements risk creating biased decision-making in favor of SOEs, stalling reforms essential for the energy sector’s recovery, despite a 2020 directive from the Petroleum Division aimed to return SOE officials to their companies to maintain the integrity of government operations. 

However, the recent move involves placing six officers from Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Interstate Gas Systems (ISGS) within government roles, with the ministry citing a lack of professional human resources as justification.

Experts fear these placements could cripple an energy sector already facing structural challenges, diminishing investor confidence and stalling private sector growth.

Industry leaders stress that allowing SOE dominance in regulatory departments effectively sidelines private sector actors, distorting the competitive landscape and blocking essential reforms.

International players, including Shell and BP, have exited Pakistan, frustrated by an uneven regulatory environment that prioritizes SOE interests.

Industry experts argue that Pakistan’s continued reliance on state-owned companies in regulatory roles could exacerbate this trend, further isolating the country from foreign investment and innovation in the energy sector.

Previous article
PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally
Next article
Tesla’s Q3 profit boosts Elon Musk’s net worth to $270 billion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Tesla’s Q3 profit boosts Elon Musk’s net worth to $270 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth leaped by $33.5 billion on October 24, fueled by a 22% surge in Tesla’s stock after its strong...

PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally

PSO approves separation of its Solar, DigiCash segments

Prices of BYD’s Atto 3, SEAL models unveiled 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.