Uncontrolled LPG price surge continues unchecked as winter approaches

LPG is being sold between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per kilogram in the country

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: As winter approaches, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have sharply and unexpectedly surged, with rates exceeding the levels set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Despite OGRA’s measures to regulate pricing, reports suggest that some in the LPG market have exploited rising seasonal demand, pushing prices well above approved limits and placing a heavy financial strain on consumers.

According to OGRA’s official notification, the price of LPG per kilogram is capped at Rs 251.30. However, sources revealed that in many urban areas, LPG is being sold for as high as Rs 280 to Rs 300 per kilogram. 

This blatant price increase has raised questions about the authority’s ability to enforce its regulations, with citizens increasingly frustrated by the lack of oversight, said sources.

They said that there is hardly any availability of LPG at the official rates, putting those with limited resources in a challenging situation as they struggle to afford the inflated prices. As colder months approach, demand for LPG typically increases, and without proper regulation, consumers are forced to pay exorbitant prices.

As per sources, the black market operates freely, and consumers are left with no choice but to pay whatever rate the distributors demand. The authorities have yet to take any meaningful action against those driving up prices.

According to sources, household cylinder prices have also seen an artificial hike. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has surged by up to Rs 400, putting an additional financial strain on consumers. For lower-income families that rely on LPG for cooking and heating, this sharp increase is overwhelming.  They alleged that OGRA had been targeting smaller shopkeepers in enforcement actions rather than going after major distributors and importers, who are allegedly behind the price gouging. 

They said this selective targeting has led to increased discontent among shopkeepers, who argue that they are being unfairly punished while the real profiteers operate unchecked. Without effective intervention from OGRA, the unchecked LPG price hikes risk leaving more households in financial distress as winter sets in, said sources.

Until OGRA and other relevant authorities take decisive action, LPG consumers may continue to feel the brunt of these inflated rates, as the winter demand for LPG fuels further price increases. they added.

 

The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

