PSX sees historic surge: Nearly 1,900 points added in one day

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) celebrated its fifth highest one-day increase ever, soaring by 1,893.08 points to finish at 90,859.85 points.

A total of 430 companies participated in the trading session, with 220 recording gains, 156 experiencing losses, and 54 seeing no change in their share prices.

Leading the trading activity were Silk Bank Limited, which traded 62,534,221 shares at Rs 0.94 each, followed by K-Electric Limited with 57,568,675 shares at Rs 4.67, and WorldCall Telecom with 27,214,192 shares at Rs 1.22.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited posted the largest gain, rising Rs 572.11 to close at Rs 19,161.11, while Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering saw a significant increase of Rs 58.62, finishing at Rs 1,451.49.

On the downside, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited suffered the biggest drop, declining Rs 158.40 to Rs 7,541.60. Sapphire Fibres Limited also saw a decrease, falling Rs 61.61 to close at Rs 1,216.11.

Overall, 465,865,841 shares were traded on Friday, down from 546,274,609 shares the previous day, with a total market value of Rs 23.089 billion compared to Rs 24.117 billion in the last trading session.