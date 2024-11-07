Serene Air risks sanctions for 4 grounded aircraft

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued a strict warning to Serene Air, urging the airline to make its grounded aircraft operational or risk facing serious sanctions, including a suspension of its international flights.

Four of Serene Air’s seven aircraft are currently out of service, causing considerable disruptions to flight schedules and passenger inconvenience.

PCAA Director General Nadir Shafi Dar confirmed that a show-cause notice had been issued to the airline, requiring it to adjust its domestic flight schedules accordingly. “We are closely monitoring the airline,” Dar stated, adding that the mounting passenger complaints about delayed and canceled flights led to PCAA’s intervention. The authority has directed Serene Air’s management to ensure the grounded planes are operational by the end of this month.

In response, Serene Air CEO AVM Muhammad Safdar Khan (Retd) disputed receiving any formal show-cause notice, though he acknowledged discussing the issue with the DG on October 23, 2024. He explained that engine maintenance delays were causing prolonged downtime, as repair workshops for Boeing 737 engines are experiencing significant backlogs. “We have sent our engines to Finland, and we expect one aircraft back in service soon,” Khan said, projecting a return to full operational strength within three months.

Serene Air also revealed plans to expand its fleet, adding wide-body aircraft in the next three to five years. Meanwhile, the PCAA reiterated that failure to comply with the directives could lead to strict regulatory action.