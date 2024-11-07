Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ghani Chemical opens Pakistan’s largest 275 TPD capacity gasses plant

GCIL has commissioned Pakistan’s largest and its 5th industrial and medical gases plant, with a 275 TPD capacity, at Hattar Special Economic Zone, Haripur

By Monitoring Desk

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) announced the successful commissioning of Pakistan’s largest industrial and medical gases manufacturing plant, marking a significant milestone in the country’s industrial sector.

The new plant, located in the Hattar Special Economic Zone in District Haripur, boasts a production capacity of 275 tons per day (TPD), positioning GCIL as a leading manufacturer in the industrial and medical gases sector.

The company stated that with the launch of operations at its fifth state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing plant, GCIL has solidified its status as a dominant player in the industry. This expansion aligns with the regulatory requirements set out by the Securities Act 2015 and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rule book, reflecting GCIL’s commitment to national growth and innovation.

Previous article
Serene Air risks sanctions for 4 grounded aircraft
Next article
Oil steadies as investors digest US election fallout
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Serene Air risks sanctions for 4 grounded aircraft

Four of Serene Air's seven aircraft are currently out of service, causing considerable disruptions to flight schedules and passenger inconvenience

About 17% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production shut due to Hurricane Rafael

Medical colleges’ tax exemptions cause up to Rs9bn revenue loss, FTO reports

PIA launches hiring process for new CEO

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.