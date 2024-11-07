Ghani Chemical opens Pakistan’s largest 275 TPD capacity gasses plant

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) announced the successful commissioning of Pakistan’s largest industrial and medical gases manufacturing plant, marking a significant milestone in the country’s industrial sector.

The new plant, located in the Hattar Special Economic Zone in District Haripur, boasts a production capacity of 275 tons per day (TPD), positioning GCIL as a leading manufacturer in the industrial and medical gases sector.

The company stated that with the launch of operations at its fifth state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing plant, GCIL has solidified its status as a dominant player in the industry. This expansion aligns with the regulatory requirements set out by the Securities Act 2015 and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rule book, reflecting GCIL’s commitment to national growth and innovation.