Punjab allocates Rs4 billion for free solar panel distribution to combat energy crisis

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 4 billion to provide free solar panels to households across the province as part of a new initiative to address energy shortages and promote sustainable power solutions. The funding, released by the Punjab Finance Department, aims to alleviate the financial burden on low-income households by reducing their reliance on the national grid.

Under the program, households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive solar panels at no cost. For households consuming between 200 and 500 units, the government will offer subsidized solar panels, requiring residents to pay only 10% of the total cost, with the remaining 90% covered by the provincial government. These payments will be spread over five years in interest-free installments, making the program financially accessible to middle-income families.

Punjab Chief Minister has previously stated that this initiative is expected to reduce electricity bills by up to 40%, providing significant relief to households during tough economic conditions. This step aligns with the provincial government’s broader efforts to ease the energy crisis while promoting renewable energy solutions.

In addition to the solar panel project, the Punjab Finance Department has allocated Rs. 40 million for the construction of a new sports complex in the Judicial Colony and another Rs. 40 million for the development of facilities at Nishtar Park, including upgrades to the gymnasium and the addition of a table tennis court.

Furthermore, an additional Rs. 40 million has been earmarked for the development of a sports complex in Johar Town’s R2 Block. Full details of the funding allocations are available online, underscoring the government’s dual focus on renewable energy projects and community development initiatives.

This comprehensive approach highlights Punjab’s commitment to tackling both energy challenges and infrastructure development for the well-being of its residents.