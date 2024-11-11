Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s IT exports surge with 25% growth, eyes $25 billion target

Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlights key milestones at Pak-US Tech Investment Conference, focusing on innovation, cybersecurity, and national digitization

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) exports have experienced an impressive 25% growth, with the government setting its sights on reaching the $25 billion mark.

This update was shared by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, during her address at the inaugural Pak-US Tech Investment Conference 2024, delivered via video link.

Minister Khawaja emphasized that the conference is a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s IT sector, designed to foster collaboration between U.S. and Pakistani businesses with a shared interest in advancing the future of technological innovation.

“Pakistan’s tech ecosystem has shown remarkable growth over the last few years, propelled by a thriving environment of entrepreneurship, innovation, and strong governmental support,” she stated. “The Pak-US Tech Investment Conference is a significant step in advancing our goals, providing a platform for further collaboration between both nations’ businesses.”

On the subject of cybersecurity, Minister Khawaja outlined the country’s substantial strides in ensuring a secure digital environment. Pakistan’s efforts were recently recognized globally as the country was ranked Tier-1 (Role-Modeling) in the Global Cybersecurity Index by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), alongside global leaders like the United States and Japan. This achievement highlights Pakistan’s growing capabilities in cybersecurity, bolstered by initiatives such as the National Cyber Security Policy, CERT rules, and the development of a comprehensive Cyber Security Regulations framework.

In terms of e-governance, Pakistan also saw significant progress, moving up 14 positions in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) from 2022, now proudly ranking in the High EGDI category.

The Minister further highlighted the strong demand for Pakistani IT services, with over 60% of the country’s IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports going to the U.S. and the U.K. This, she noted, is a testament to the quality and competitiveness of the work produced by Pakistan’s tech enterprises and freelancers.

“The government is committed to nurturing our IT sector and fostering a digital ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship,” she said. “We are on a clear path toward National Digitization, supported by the formation of a National Digital Commission and the Pakistan Digital Authority, which will soon be legislated.”

Minister Khawaja emphasized that while the government’s role is pivotal, Pakistan is determined to ensure that digitization is primarily driven by the private sector.

The Minister also touched upon the growing appeal of Pakistan as a destination for international investors and technology partners. The country offers cutting-edge infrastructure, tax incentives, and a business-friendly environment.

Additionally, Pakistan is producing a large pool of tech talent, with 75,000 new IT graduates entering the workforce each year. With 63% of the population under the age of 30, Pakistan’s youthful demographic is seen as one of the country’s greatest assets. The government is investing heavily in skills development, certifications, and upskilling programs to ensure that the next generation of tech professionals can contribute both domestically and globally.

“Pakistan’s youth are ready to drive the future of innovation,” Minister Khawaja concluded. “We are equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age, positioning Pakistan as a leader in global tech development.”

Previous article
Punjab allocates Rs4 billion for free solar panel distribution to combat energy crisis
Next article
Government is all set to launches ambitious new vehicle policy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

FTX sues Binance and former chief Zhao for $1.8bn

The repurchase deal was reportedly funded through FTX’s native FTT token, BNB, and Binance’s stablecoin, BUSD

No, the SBP is not conducting its consumer confidence survey over Whatsapp. What exactly are they doing...

Pakistan auto sales surge by 27% MoM to 13K units in October 2024

Attock Refinery denies sale rumors, stock drops 5.24%

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.