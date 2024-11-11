Pakistan’s IT exports surge with 25% growth, eyes $25 billion target

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) exports have experienced an impressive 25% growth, with the government setting its sights on reaching the $25 billion mark.

This update was shared by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, during her address at the inaugural Pak-US Tech Investment Conference 2024, delivered via video link.

Minister Khawaja emphasized that the conference is a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s IT sector, designed to foster collaboration between U.S. and Pakistani businesses with a shared interest in advancing the future of technological innovation.

“Pakistan’s tech ecosystem has shown remarkable growth over the last few years, propelled by a thriving environment of entrepreneurship, innovation, and strong governmental support,” she stated. “The Pak-US Tech Investment Conference is a significant step in advancing our goals, providing a platform for further collaboration between both nations’ businesses.”

On the subject of cybersecurity, Minister Khawaja outlined the country’s substantial strides in ensuring a secure digital environment. Pakistan’s efforts were recently recognized globally as the country was ranked Tier-1 (Role-Modeling) in the Global Cybersecurity Index by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), alongside global leaders like the United States and Japan. This achievement highlights Pakistan’s growing capabilities in cybersecurity, bolstered by initiatives such as the National Cyber Security Policy, CERT rules, and the development of a comprehensive Cyber Security Regulations framework.

In terms of e-governance, Pakistan also saw significant progress, moving up 14 positions in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) from 2022, now proudly ranking in the High EGDI category.

The Minister further highlighted the strong demand for Pakistani IT services, with over 60% of the country’s IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports going to the U.S. and the U.K. This, she noted, is a testament to the quality and competitiveness of the work produced by Pakistan’s tech enterprises and freelancers.

“The government is committed to nurturing our IT sector and fostering a digital ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship,” she said. “We are on a clear path toward National Digitization, supported by the formation of a National Digital Commission and the Pakistan Digital Authority, which will soon be legislated.”

Minister Khawaja emphasized that while the government’s role is pivotal, Pakistan is determined to ensure that digitization is primarily driven by the private sector.

The Minister also touched upon the growing appeal of Pakistan as a destination for international investors and technology partners. The country offers cutting-edge infrastructure, tax incentives, and a business-friendly environment.

Additionally, Pakistan is producing a large pool of tech talent, with 75,000 new IT graduates entering the workforce each year. With 63% of the population under the age of 30, Pakistan’s youthful demographic is seen as one of the country’s greatest assets. The government is investing heavily in skills development, certifications, and upskilling programs to ensure that the next generation of tech professionals can contribute both domestically and globally.

“Pakistan’s youth are ready to drive the future of innovation,” Minister Khawaja concluded. “We are equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age, positioning Pakistan as a leader in global tech development.”