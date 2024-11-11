Since the 2022 floods, farmers have been enjoying higher yields. This Kharif season might buck the trend

On the back of water shortages during the sowing season and heavy monsoon rains close to harvesting, Pakistan’s agricultural sector is bracing for a poor showing in the ongoing Kharif season.

While the results will not be clear until well into next year, initial reports from farmers, the government, and foreign agencies indicate an atmosphere of concern in the days ahead. The Kharif season, which begins with sowing in April and ends with harvesting between October and December, is when some of Pakistan’s most important crops are grown. These include rice, maize, cotton, and sugarcane with the latter two often in competition with each other.

A dip in fortunes for farmers, who have been experiencing high yields ever since the devastating floods of 2022 subsided, might also have lasting impacts on the upcoming Rabi season, in particular the wheat crop. Many farmers are already concerned about the future of the wheat crop ever since the announcement that the support price for wheat was being phased out. Many might turn to higher yield oilseeds instead, or might even choose crops that have smaller cycles and plant cover crops in between, making use of their land twice during the Rabi months which start in late October.

Too little and then too much water

This year’s agricultural outcomes for the Kharif season will very much be defined by the issue of timing. During the initial sowing period, there was a very serious shortage of water, and during the harvesting season late rains managed to inundate many areas with too much water.

Back in March this year, an Advisory Committee of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) said Pakistan could face up to 30-35% water shortages during the upcoming kharif cropping season starting April 1. They warned this would negatively affect some of the key cash crops like cotton and revive inter-provincial controversy over water allocations. However, the water situation improved and eventually the shortage was only around 19% after late monsoon rains in September this year. However, the late rains brought mixed results.

On the one hand, three cash crops including rice and sugarcane – both high delta crops requiring more water – and cotton were set to benefit from the late rains. These three crops alone cover an area of 11.4 million acres in Punjab this year. According to the Punjab Agriculture Department, rice cultivation was at six million acres, sugarcane two million acres and cotton nearly three and a half million acres in Punjab.

But the benefit was limited. Floodwater inundated almost the entire katcha area from Guddu upstream to Kotri downstream, encompassing a big portion of Punjab’s richest farmlands. While this will improve soil fertility for the Rabi season, particularly to grow wheat, it became a struggle for the existing crops. In many of these areas, significant breeches of water owing to the mismanagement of saline water drains by the irrigation authorities led to many areas becoming waterlogged, and flood like conditions prevailing in them. According to one report, the cotton crop sown on 3.4 million acres in Punjab needed special care in the prevailing situation.

Sindh’s struggles

The situation in Sindh was also bleak. At the start of September, Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Mohammad Bux Mehar reported in a preliminary assessment that recent heavy monsoon rains and flooding have caused widespread crop damage, resulting in an estimated Rs86.86 billion loss to farmers in the province.

Mehar reported that 541,351 acres of crops were completely destroyed. Specifically, 293,580 acres of cotton were severely impacted by the downpours.

Rice crops were completely destroyed over 35,271 acres and partially damaged across 269,016 acres. Similarly, date palm groves suffered massive losses on 53,195 acres and partial damage on 32,849 acres. The sugarcane crop was entirely destroyed over 26,382 acres, with partial damage on another 69,689 acres

The heavy rains caused a 21% loss in cotton output and a 41% loss in date palm production. In addition, tomato nurseries experienced a 3.4% loss, sesame crops a 22% loss, onions a 58% loss, chilies a 12% loss, and vegetables suffered an 18% overall loss.

The minister listed the districts most affected by the rains, which include Badin, Dadu, Ghotki, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, and Tharparkar.

Current outlooks

The final numbers for the major Kharif crops are not out yet. However, there are some prevailing predictions. Perhaps the crop facing the music the most is cotton. Cotton production in Pakistan has seen a sharp decline, with total arrivals down 36.84% year-over-year, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA). As of November 1, 2024, arrivals totaled 4,291,105 bales, a stark drop from last year’s 6,794,006 bales. Punjab recorded a 38.53% decrease in output, with 1,842,257 bales produced compared to 2,996,921 bales last year. Sindh saw a 35.51% reduction, producing 2,448,848 bales, down from 3,797,085 bales in 2023. Balochistan’s production, meanwhile, stands at 131,800 bales.

As a crop, cotton has been struggling for some time now, and attempts to revive it are made every year. The crop is faced with many issues. There are inadequate price factors, there has been no seed development since 2005, and serious variations in weather patterns such as the ones seen this year are a cause for concern. Flooding, and pests have also been a consistent threat to the crop. Farmers have switched from cotton to sugarcane over time, especially since the textile industry has also gotten used to importing much of its raw cotton needs.

Sugarcane is one crop that seems to be stable this year, especially since it is a water guzzling crop and benefitted from this year’s late monsoon downpours. According to the United States Department for Agriculture, the 2024/25 sugarcane production forecast remains unchanged at 83.5 million metric tons, which is two percent higher than the 2023/24 estimate. This increase in production is attributed to a rise in cane area. Over the past two years, sugarcane has proven to be more profitable than competing crops such as maize and cotton. Additionally, the support prices have encouraged growers to expand their sugarcane planting. Area has increased in Punjab province. Overall weather conditions have been favorable for sugar cane in 2024, with abundant rains and suitable temperatures.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Pakistan’s rice markets react. On the one hand, the area under yield for rice increased last year thanks to India’s ban on rice exports. However, India has since repudiated that ban.

The 2024/25 (November-December) rice production forecast is increased from 9.5 to a record 10 MMT due to good planting conditions and prospects for adequate irrigation water supplies throughout the growing season. The 2023/24 rice production estimate is revised upwards to a record 9.86 MMT, in accordance with the latest official data. Except for the flood damaged 2022/23 crop, rice production has steadily increased over the past decade. This increase is due to increases in both area and yield. Area has increased as rice has been more profitable vis-à-vis alternative crops. Meanwhile, adoption of hybrid seed varieties are driving yield increases.

However, according to the USDA again, the most critical factor in the final tally will be the extent of the impact that the summer rains will have had.

While the final picture has not emerged, Pakistan has seen a Kharif season that will not inspire confidence amongst farmers. Even if overall crop production is similar to last year, it will be a disappointing outcome particularly because this year Pakistan was supposed to be poised for bumper yields.