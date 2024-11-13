Meta Cuts Prices of Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram in EU by 40%

Meta has reduced the subscription costs for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram by 40% for European Union users to comply with the region’s regulatory standards.

As part of the revised offering, EU users can now access Facebook and Instagram without ads at 5.99 euros per month on desktop and 7.99 euros per month on mobile, down from the original 9.99 euros and 12.99 euros, respectively.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Meta also announced a free alternative for EU users who agree to view ads, with these ads shown based on a minimal data set, such as age, gender, and location. Ads in this option are intended to be less personalized but will be unskippable, providing what Meta describes as “value to advertisers.”

The ad-free option, introduced in October 2023, follows EU regulatory mandates aimed at curbing anti-competitive practices among tech giants. Meta faced a $400 million fine in 2023 for breaching EU data privacy laws, prompting this new structure.

Meta’s President, Nick Clegg, noted on Threads, “The changes we’re announcing today meet EU regulator demands and go beyond what’s required by EU law.” Pedro Pavón, Meta’s global policy director, emphasized the importance of personalized ads for supporting a “modern, free internet,” expecting that most users will still opt for personalized ads.

The stricter EU policies have delayed Meta’s ability to launch new services in the region, impacting the rollout timeline for offerings like Threads, which reached the EU months after its U.S. launch.