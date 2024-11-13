Sign inSubscribe
KSE-100 index gains 130 points as PSX closes on positive note

Trading volume reached 295.7 million shares as the market maintained momentum

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in positive territory today, with the KSE-100 Index rising by 130.86 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 93,355.42.

The index opened at the prior close of 93,224.56, fluctuating between an intraday high of 93,803.58 and a low of 92,943.07 before finishing on a positive note, demonstrating renewed investor confidence.

Trading volume reached 295.7 million shares, totaling PKR 21.9 billion, as the market maintained momentum despite recent volatility.

The gains today follow a downturn on Tuesday, when the index dropped 423.76 points, or 0.45%, closing at 93,224.56. That dip came after Monday’s rally, during which the index crossed the 94,000-point mark for the first time during intraday trading.

