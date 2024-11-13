KSE-100 index gains 130 points as PSX closes on positive note

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in positive territory today, with the KSE-100 Index rising by 130.86 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 93,355.42.

The index opened at the prior close of 93,224.56, fluctuating between an intraday high of 93,803.58 and a low of 92,943.07 before finishing on a positive note, demonstrating renewed investor confidence.

Trading volume reached 295.7 million shares, totaling PKR 21.9 billion, as the market maintained momentum despite recent volatility.

The gains today follow a downturn on Tuesday, when the index dropped 423.76 points, or 0.45%, closing at 93,224.56. That dip came after Monday’s rally, during which the index crossed the 94,000-point mark for the first time during intraday trading.