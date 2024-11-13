Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Apple’s digital services under EU scrutiny for geo-blocking practices

Geo-blocking restricts access to digital content based on users’ geographical location

By Monitoring Desk

Apple Inc. has been directed by the European Commission (EC) to end its geo-blocking practices across its App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Books, and Podcasts in the EU.

Geo-blocking restricts access to digital content based on users’ geographical location. According to the EC, Apple’s current approach prevents EU consumers from freely accessing services and apps across borders, violating the EU’s anti-geo-blocking regulations.

The directive follows a joint investigation led by consumer protection authorities from Belgium, Germany, and Ireland. The investigation highlighted that Apple’s services restrict content access based on the country registered on users’ Apple accounts, limiting payment methods and app availability. For instance, users with Apple accounts registered in a specific EU country can only use payment cards issued there, and cannot access apps from other EU markets.

Apple has been given a month to respond to the EC’s demands with a plan to address the identified issues. If Apple fails to comply, national regulators across the EU could impose enforcement measures to ensure that Apple aligns its practices with EU regulations on digital access and consumer protection.

Previous article
OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman returns after 3 months of leave
Next article
KSE-100 index gains 130 points as PSX closes on positive note
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

Brent futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $68.25

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Indus Basin flood project

Power Division delays pile up, only 53 of 147 tasks completed

Importers warn FBR’s fixed tea rate of Rs1,200/kg may drive up price, smuggling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.