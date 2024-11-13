Apple’s digital services under EU scrutiny for geo-blocking practices

Apple Inc. has been directed by the European Commission (EC) to end its geo-blocking practices across its App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Books, and Podcasts in the EU.

Geo-blocking restricts access to digital content based on users’ geographical location. According to the EC, Apple’s current approach prevents EU consumers from freely accessing services and apps across borders, violating the EU’s anti-geo-blocking regulations.

The directive follows a joint investigation led by consumer protection authorities from Belgium, Germany, and Ireland. The investigation highlighted that Apple’s services restrict content access based on the country registered on users’ Apple accounts, limiting payment methods and app availability. For instance, users with Apple accounts registered in a specific EU country can only use payment cards issued there, and cannot access apps from other EU markets.

Apple has been given a month to respond to the EC’s demands with a plan to address the identified issues. If Apple fails to comply, national regulators across the EU could impose enforcement measures to ensure that Apple aligns its practices with EU regulations on digital access and consumer protection.