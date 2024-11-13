Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rousch shareholders approve early termination of power agreements with Govt

The RPPL management has been authorized to pursue a negotiated settlement for this termination

By Monitoring Desk
Electric power transformer at transmission substation

Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL), an Independent Power Producer (IPP), has approved an early end to its long-term agreements with the government of Pakistan.

This decision was disclosed by RPPL’s parent company, Altern Energy Limited, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

In a recent extraordinary general meeting held on November 11, 2024, RPPL shareholders approved the early termination of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA), along with the Implementation Agreement (IA) and a government-issued guarantee. The RPPL management has been authorized to pursue a negotiated settlement for this termination.

The settlement outlines that agreements scheduled to end in 2032 will now terminate retroactively from October 1, 2024. CPPA will clear agreed receivables by December 31, 2024, and RPPL will transfer control of the complex to the government by the same date.

Last month, Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL) received a proposal from the government’s Task Force for Power Sector Reforms to terminate its power purchase agreements (PPA) early, ahead of their original 2032 expiration. This development was initially shared by Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited, RPPL’s parent company, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under regulatory requirements.

Altern Energy Limited (AEL) holds a majority share of 59.98% in RPPL through its subsidiary, Power Management Company (Private) Limited, with Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited and CS Capital (Private) Limited collectively holding 17.6% of shares in AEL.

 

Previous article
Meta Cuts Prices of Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram in EU by 40%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

Brent futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $68.25

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Indus Basin flood project

Power Division delays pile up, only 53 of 147 tasks completed

Importers warn FBR’s fixed tea rate of Rs1,200/kg may drive up price, smuggling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.