Power Division delays pile up, only 53 of 147 tasks completed

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has reportedly fallen short on completing the majority of its assigned tasks, including the establishment of a competitive electricity market in Pakistan, as directed through the Prime Minister Office’s (PMO) Task Management System (TMS), Business Recorder reporting, citing sources at the PMO.

Sources indicate that, out of 147 tasks assigned to the Power Division, only 53 have been completed, with 77 tasks now overdue and another 17 in progress. The PMO review raised concerns over the delayed tasks, noting that the Power Division has not submitted any request to extend deadlines or provided explanations for these delays.

Additionally, the boards of critical entities, including the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), remain incomplete, further affecting progress on key initiatives.

In cases where board reconstitution is ongoing (GHCL, CPGCL, NPGCL, LPGCL, NPPMCL), updates and progress were requested.

Regarding additional utility-scale Renewable Energy (RE) projects, a draft report is in its final stages. The Power Division also submitted a PC-1 for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for high-loss feeders, securing Rs 72 billion from CDWP for PSDP 2024-25 and a $200 million ADB commitment.

Out of 1.39 million three-phase meters, 211,496 have been installed, and remaining installation is expected within three years, with ADB funding 331,900 meters. Single-phase meter installation costs an estimated Rs 915 billion, with donor funding sought.

Solarization of agricultural and diesel tube wells is underway, with the first steering committee meeting completed. The Power Division is expected to present a plan to the Prime Minister. However, little progress has been reported on subsidy rationalization, tariff reforms, and the Prime Minister’s fan replacement program, which is currently overseen by NEECA.

For CPEC SEZs, a new tariff category proposal awaits feedback, with PMO support needed to expedite matters. The Committee for Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) recommendations for optimal wheeling charges is also pending. Meanwhile, the Winter Package has received initial approval and awaits NEPRA submission.

Several duplicate tasks in the TMS were identified, and Power Division was asked to archive redundant items. Summary boxes for multiple tasks were not updated due to a technical issue reported to PMDU.