Chinese firm to drive sustainable urban development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Shanghai-based Yuanhe Group, an eco-city investment and construction firm, has recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Blue World City in Pakistan.

This collaboration will focus on advancing sustainable development and urban modernization efforts in the region.

The partnership was facilitated by the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation and China Rail Sixth Group.

Blue World City’s ambitious Blue World Economic Zone is under development along the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, strategically linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project is designed to foster growth for small and medium-sized enterprises through the establishment of an industrial zone, dry port, warehousing, and wholesale facilities, creating a business-friendly environment aligned with the CPEC initiative.

As part of the agreement, Yuanhe Group will take charge of the master planning, architectural design, and implementation of the Blue World City demonstration zone.

This will contribute significantly to Pakistan’s urban modernization and economic transformation by introducing advanced development models and planning concepts.

Blue World City is positioned to become a flagship destination, offering world-class amenities, cutting-edge infrastructure, and scenic attractions.

With its potential to become a major hub for global tourism and investment, the project is set to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic resurgence.

Yuanhe Group will also collaborate on various aspects of the project, including the development of a master plan for the Blue World Technology Park located along the M2 Motorway, the modular construction of mixed-use high-rise buildings within the park, and the construction of 500 residential homes.

According to Gwadar Pro, Yuanhe Group will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including the development of technology parks and smart communities, green construction solutions, and low-carbon infrastructure.

The company’s expertise in sustainable and modern development models will be instrumental in ensuring that Blue World City meets international standards of urban excellence.

Strategically located along the CPEC route, Blue World City is set to unlock Pakistan’s untapped potential. Spanning over 250,000 Kanals on both sides of the M2 Motorway, this visionary city is rapidly emerging as a global tourist and investment hub, enhancing Pakistan’s international profile.