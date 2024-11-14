Chinese-invested solar project provides clean energy for Pakistan

BEIJING: The 350kW rooftop photovoltaic (PV) project at Super Modern Cold Store in Lahore, supplied by CHINT Solar, has been successfully commissioned at full capacity.

This marks a significant milestone for CHINT Solar’s clean energy solutions in Pakistan, contributing to the country’s sustainable development goals while providing a reliable source of clean, efficient energy.

According to project manager Muhammad Yousaf, once connected to the grid, the system is expected to generate approximately 498,225 kWh annually.

This will save about 200 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 497 tons each year, demonstrating substantial environmental benefits.

The project utilizes CHINT Solar’s ASTRO N5 series modules, which incorporate the company’s independently developed N-type TOPCon 4.0 battery technology, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

This cutting-edge technology offers enhanced performance in terms of power output, temperature coefficient, low-light efficiency, and resistance to LID (Light Induced Degradation) and LETID (Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation).

These features ensure long-term and stable energy generation, with a lifespan of about 30 years.

With Pakistan’s average annual temperature around 27°C and high summer electricity demand, the potential for solar power is immense.

For example, in Balochistan, a region with favorable sunlight conditions, a 1kW residential PV system can produce 1,990 kWh annually, outperforming solar output in cities like New Delhi and Shandong by 41% and 59%, respectively.

However, in the past, the high cost and technological limitations of solar power have hindered its widespread adoption in Pakistan.

CHINT Solar has consistently recognized Pakistan’s renewable energy potential and has proactively engaged with local stakeholders to understand the market’s needs.

In addition to this project, CHINT Solar has held the Astronergy World Tour in Pakistan to discuss energy transformation with local partners, boosting the brand’s visibility and influence.

This year, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai, Hussain Haider, visited CHINT Solar’s headquarters in Haining, leading to the signing of strategic cooperation agreements with two key Pakistani energy firms—Bahum Associates and Pantera Energy.

The successful completion of the Super Modern Cold Store rooftop PV project is a testament to CHINT Solar’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Pakistan and contributing to the country’s clean energy future.