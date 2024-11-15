Baluchistan Glass suspends production at Hub plant due to technical issues

Baluchistan Glass Limited (BGL) has announced a temporary suspension of production at its Unit-1 facility in Hub, District Lasbela, Baluchistan, citing technical issues.

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, production at the plant will remain halted until the technical difficulties are resolved.

The company issued the notification in compliance with the Securities Act, 2015 and the Pakistan Stock Exchange Rule Book, and confirmed that they would resume operations as soon as the problems are addressed.

The announcement is aimed at informing TRE Certificate Holders and relevant stakeholders about the temporary shutdown at the Hub plant.