HBL Chairman Sultan Allana highlights transformational journey at EO event

In an exclusive event last night hosted by the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) at the prestigious HBL Tower, Mr. Sultan Allana, Chairman of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), took the stage as the Chief Guest to share his journey of professional excellence and the monumental evolution of HBL under his stewardship. The EO, a global network fostering entrepreneurial growth, invited Pakistan’s business and media elite to witness the story of transformative leadership and social impact.

Mr. Allana’s illustrious career began at Citi Bank in 1985 as a Relationship Manager Executive Trainee. He rose through the ranks and became the Head of the Local Corporate Group through his unmatched dedication and exceptional mentorship. Later, he ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding Global Securities. The company with the help of his exceptional business acumen launched a joint venture with Unit Bank of Switzerland, which operated at a massive scale in Hong Kong. Moreover, his innovative spirit turned struggling enterprises into profitable ventures, which includes the remarkable turnaround of NDLC, which evolved into NIB Bank and ultimately merged into MCB Bank in 2017. As a pioneer in microfinance, Mr. Allana played a key role in drafting the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance of 2001 and established the First Micro-Finance Bank Limited with the sponsorship of Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), where he served as a chairman, championing financial inclusion and poverty alleviation.

In February 2004, the management and controlling stake of HBL was transferred to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) and Mr. Allana was appointed as the chairman of the bank, where he faced the daunting task of transforming a state-run institution into a modern, customer-focused financial powerhouse. At the time, HBL struggled with an archaic culture, limited inclusivity, and a lack of vision. The bank embraced foundational values of empathy, pluralism, gender diversity, and merit-based decision-making under Mr. Allana’s leadership, which provided impetus to growth of the bank and brought it at par with modern standards. This was an arduous endeavor which required a great deal of dedication, endurance, and resilience.

However, HBL’s metamorphosis extended beyond internal culture. In 2007, the bank underwent a rebranding campaign to resonate with modern audiences. It moved away from its former dark green color and plain design to its iconic turquoise logo with Islamic calligraphic elements, which symbolized a fresh and dynamic identity. This was also the time when, HBL emerged as a technological trailblazer in Pakistan as it built the most robust tech infrastructure among banks, capable of handling four transactions per second round the clock. Furthermore, it launched programs like Konnect. Today, the program involves 45,000 agents and has disbursed over Rs. 1 trillion disbursed in four years, highlighting the bank’s technological and social impact.

HBL is an entity, which focuses on building wealth in an ethical framework and suitably investing that wealth in the development of people, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, or religion. It wants to serve the people of Pakistan and transform their lives. Hence, the bank has launched numerous initiatives that has profoundly impacted millions of Pakistanis, such as Mashal which empowers the women of Pakistan, HBL Microfinance Bank, which extends credit to small business owners and female entrepreneurs, and recent HBL Zararyi Services, which assists farmers with modern equipment and enhancing agricultural productivity.

HBL with a customer base of 37 million, epitomizes excellence and service. The workforce, once marked by gender disparity, now includes 22% women, reflecting Mr. Allana’s commitment to inclusivity. Each employee of the bank embodies a leadership ethos, ensuring that HBL remains a cornerstone of financial progress in Pakistan.

The story of HBL under Mr. Allana’s guidance, serves as a testament to the power of visionary leadership. It exemplifies how an institution can evolve from a traditional entity into an advanced institution, which serves as a beacon of innovation and empowers communities. HBL stands today not just as Pakistan’s largest bank but as a symbol of hope and a catalyst for national development that turns dreams into reality.