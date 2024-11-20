Govt unveils plan to shift 30% of transport to EVs by 2030

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain unveiled the government’s ambitious plan here on Wednesday, aiming at shifting 30 percent of transportation to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 to promote an environmentally friendly transport system.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the plan includes shifting of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers to electric vehicles, adding the plan was aimed at reducing the environmental impact of transportation and alleviating the financial burden of import bills associated with traditional fuel costs.

The minister said that many countries are currently using electric vehicles, and the demand is increasing due to new technology, which offers manifold advantages and benefits.

Rana Tanveer highlighted the commitment and hard work of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to launch a new electric vehicle policy (2025-30) to control air pollution and reduce oil imports. He said, PM has directed that the policy focus must be on incentives and affordable prices for consumers.

The minister highlighted that currently, two licenses have been issued for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and around 31 people have applied for licenses.

The government has given many incentives to foreign companies to build their plants in Pakistan. Currently, Dewan, an electric vehicle company, is operating in the country and launched a car this year, with plans to introduce a second car by next year. “Pakistan is now in a position to export two- and three-wheelers,” Rana Tanveer remarked.

The minister said that the government has earmarked Rs 4 billion for two- and three-wheeler subsidies. A subsidy of Rs 50,000 will be provided for motorcycles, and Rs 200,000 will be provided for three-wheelers to reduce their cost.

The subsidy is valid for 40,000 motorcycles, and 120 free motorcycles were given to top students from Islamabad, all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir based on a bidding process.