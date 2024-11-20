Kohat Cement commissions additional 5.34 MW solar power plant  

Kohat Cement Company Limited has successfully installed and commissioned a 5.34 MW On-Grid Solar Power Plant at its plant site in Kohat.

This latest addition enhances the company’s renewable energy capacity at the location to a total of 15.34 MW, following the prior installation of a 10 MW solar power facility.

The announcement, shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The newly operational solar power plant is expected to further reduce the company’s reliance on conventional energy sources and improve its environmental footprint.