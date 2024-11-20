Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Kohat Cement commissions additional 5.34 MW solar power plant  

Total solar capacity at Kohat site reaches 15.34 MW  

By News Desk

Kohat Cement Company Limited has successfully installed and commissioned a 5.34 MW On-Grid Solar Power Plant at its plant site in Kohat. 

This latest addition enhances the company’s renewable energy capacity at the location to a total of 15.34 MW, following the prior installation of a 10 MW solar power facility.  

The announcement, shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable energy solutions. 

The newly operational solar power plant is expected to further reduce the company’s reliance on conventional energy sources and improve its environmental footprint.

Previous article
Agriculture income tax could yield Rs65bn annually, says report  
Next article
Petroleum imports rise by 1.68% in four months
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Petroleum imports rise by 1.68% in four months

The import of petroleum crude showed a significant increase of 16.80%, rising from $1.49 billion to $1.74 billion

Agriculture income tax could yield Rs65bn annually, says report  

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 20, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 20, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.