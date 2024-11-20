NA standing committee questions PTCL’s authority to sell properties 

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, on Tuesday, questioned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTCL) authority to sell its properties, arguing that its board does not hold ownership of the company.

The committee, meeting at Parliament House, sought clarification on various issues from PTCL, the country’s largest state-owned telecom company, particularly regarding the powers of its Board under the Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Government of Pakistan and Etisalat.

The committee chairman, Syed Amin ul Haque, presented an advertisement issued by PTCL inviting bids for the sale of several properties. However, PTCL representatives clarified that no properties had been sold as the desired prices were not offered.

This response drew criticism from committee members, including PML-N’s Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, who questioned the motives behind the advertisement. “What was the intention of floating this advertisement—to sell the properties?” he asked.

Malik further criticized PTCL for failing to honor commitments made to the committee. “For three months, you have been saying that PTCL’s procurement policy will be submitted to this committee. Why is everything being delayed?” he remarked.

Chairman Aminul Haque inquired whether the SPA permitted the PTCL board to sell assets and, if so, the extent of such powers.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that 62% of PTCL shares are owned by the Government of Pakistan, 26% along with management rights by Etisalat, and the remaining 12% are publicly traded on the stock exchange.

Committee members expressed frustration over PTCL’s inability to provide answers to questions raised in previous meetings, with company representatives stating that they lacked technical expertise. Chairman Haque directed PTCL to furnish a complete report at the next meeting, warning of consequences for continued delays.

Separately, members Omer Ayub and Sher Ali Arbab criticized the government over plans to block VPNs and the persistent issue of internet throttling.

Ayub, joining the session via digital link, called for action against the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Ministry of IT officials for misleading the committee. “They initially said internet speeds would normalize by the end of August, then extended it to October. We are still facing issues,” he said. “Claims that VPN usage is degrading internet speeds are also unfounded.”

Responding to the concerns, Dr. Khawar Siddique, PTA’s Member Compliance, maintained that internet speeds were normal across the country and stated that VPN usage had no impact on overall internet performance.

The committee emphasized the need for transparency and accountability from PTCL and PTA, setting the stage for further deliberations in the next meeting.