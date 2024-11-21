Thatta Cement refutes rumors of plant shutdown

Thatta Cement Company Limited has dismissed claims of an abrupt plant shutdown, labeling them as baseless and inaccurate.

The company issued a clarification on Thursday in response to statements made during a competitor’s Corporate Briefing session on November 20, 2024.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Thatta Cement clarified that it has been successfully using local coal for the past three years without any adverse effects on its operations. The company assured stakeholders that its plant is fully operational, and no shutdown has occurred.

The management emphasized that any reports regarding the alleged shutdown should be disregarded unless officially confirmed by the company’s authorized representatives. Thatta Cement reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency and urged stakeholders to rely on verified information.