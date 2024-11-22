Branch manager accused of stealing Rs1 million from beggar’s account granted bail

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to a former branch manager of a commercial bank accused in a fraud case involving the theft of Rs1 million from the account of a homeless beggar, Darya Khan, in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, during the hearing, the defence lawyer argued that his client had no direct role in the fraud and criticized the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for excluding the primary suspect from the investigation.

The court expressed concern over the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, remarking, “Even the account of a beggar was not spared. Has the beggar claimed that someone took his mobile phone or SIM card?”

The bank’s counsel clarified that no funds were deposited into the accused’s account and maintained that the accused had only provided customer information. The defence also pointed to the involvement of others, alleging that the fraud was executed using a mobile number linked to Zeeshan and the stolen funds were transferred to an account held by a woman named Ayesha.

The deputy attorney general informed the court that the FIA’s investigation is ongoing and that more suspects may be named as findings emerge. The court granted bail to the former branch manager while the inquiry continues.