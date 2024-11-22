PTA mandates VPN registration for embassies, banks, IT firms, and freelancers

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has made it mandatory for banks, embassies, IT firms, and freelancers to register their Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). The decision aims to ensure data security and seamless internet access while addressing concerns about unregistered VPN usage.

A consultation session was held at PTA headquarters, attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Bank of Pakistan.

The PTA emphasized its commitment to facilitating legitimate VPN users, such as software houses, business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, banks, and freelancers.

Stakeholders discussed ways to improve the VPN registration process while maintaining business continuity and secure internet access. PASHA praised the PTA’s efforts but urged for adequate time for registration and consultations to prevent disruptions.

PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman clarified that no immediate action against unregistered VPN users would begin after November 30. He added that any decision to extend the registration deadline lies with the government, and PTA’s role is limited to implementing directives.

Rehman addressed misconceptions about VPN regulations, stating that VPNs are not being blocked but rather regulated—a practice followed by many countries.

The PTA chairman stated that the procedure for registering Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) is outlined on the official PTA website, with detailed guidelines available for businesses and individual users. He defended the government’s recent crackdown and policies on VPN regulation, emphasizing their role in ensuring digital safety.

He clarified that no directives had been issued to shut down mobile phone services.

Separately, Addressing a TikTok safety seminar, Rehman highlighted Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression within socially and culturally defined boundaries.

He pointed out that Pakistan started VPN registrations in December 2010, providing a 15-year window for compliance. Recent efforts to expedite registrations and regulate VPNs, he said, have been met with skepticism, but the notion that VPNs are being blocked is incorrect.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja also addressed the seminar, emphasizing the urgency of protecting children online as cybersecurity concerns grow. She cited examples from countries like Australia and the United States, which have enacted laws to ensure children’s safety on social media platforms.