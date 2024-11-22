PM awards Rs5 million to FBR officer for uncovering tax fraud

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded a cash prize of Rs5 million to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officer Aijaz Hassan for identifying and preventing a major sales tax fraud.

According to media reports, the recognition was part of the government’s broader initiative to incentivize high-performing tax officials through cash awards and bonuses.

During a briefing by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, the prime minister was apprised of a case in which an 80-year-old woman’s identity was misused for fraudulent sales tax claims amounting to Rs370 million. Hassan uncovered the fraud on March 4, leading to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery process being initiated.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded Hassan’s efforts, presenting him with a shield for his dedication. “Aijaz Hassan’s commitment to his duty is an example of exceptional service to the nation,” he remarked.

The premier instructed the FBR to launch an investigation to determine whether any officials were complicit in the fraud. He also emphasized engaging top legal experts to ensure strict punishment for those involved in such activities.

The government’s drive against tax fraud and its reward system aim to bolster efficiency and integrity within the FBR as part of its ongoing transformation plan.