Government assures Chinese investors of seamless land transfer in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Investment and Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating Chinese investors in Pakistan’s special economic zones (SEZs), emphasizing the prompt resolution of issues related to land sale and transfer.

Chairing a meeting on SEZ policy in Lahore, the minister instructed the Board of Investment (BoI) to coordinate with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and other relevant institutions to expedite work on industrial zones. He also called for Chinese diplomats to be included in the next meeting to address concerns collaboratively.

The meeting specifically discussed resolving long-pending issues faced by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Participants were briefed on the SEZ policy framework, including tax holidays, import duty exemptions and other incentives. The minister assured Chinese stakeholders that the government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is fully aware of these challenges and committed to rectifying past inefficiencies.

Senior officials, including the State Bank governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, and directors from CRBC, provided updates on unresolved matters related to SEZs. These include issues involving Nepra, provincial authorities, and the BoI, many of which have been pending for five years.

Under the minister’s directive, these concerns are now being fast-tracked, with the meeting being termed a “breakthrough” for SEZ development.

To ensure progress, the minister instructed Peshawar electricity authorities to activate grid connections for industrial zones within three days. He also directed the State Bank governor to appoint a focal person to address investors’ concerns efficiently.

“We are fully committed to resolving the complexities and challenges faced by investors,” said Mr. Khan. “Ensuring the provision of electricity and infrastructure to industrial zones is our top priority.”

This renewed focus on SEZs comes as Pakistan seeks to attract foreign direct investment, particularly from China, under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The government aims to position SEZs as a key driver for economic growth and industrialization.