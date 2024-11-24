Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s power demand rises 7% in October, reaching 10,262 GWh

However, power generation in October declined significantly by 18% compared to the preceding month of September

By Monitoring Desk
An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

The demand for electricity in Pakistan increased by 7% year-on-year in October 2024, reaching 10,262 gigawatt hours (GWh), driven by a slower revival of industrial activities and an extended summer season compared to the same month last year.

Despite the much-needed rise in electricity generation, higher fuel costs significantly impacted end-consumer tariffs. Fuel costs rose by 10% year-on-year and 9% month-on-month to Rs9.06 per unit, primarily due to decreased generation from low-cost hydel and nuclear plants and a shift toward expensive imported coal-fired power plants.

According to data from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the rise in power generation in October followed four consecutive months of decline. Local research houses attributed this growth to an uptick in economic activity. Actual generation exceeded the reference (estimated) generation for the first time in 13 months, with a 0.7% rise recorded during October.

However, compared to September, October’s power generation saw a steep 18% decline. Cumulatively, energy production during the first four months of the fiscal year 2024-25 (July-October) decreased by 5% to 50,808 GWh compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the cost of power generation for the July-October period increased by 5% year-on-year to Rs8.4 per unit. A key factor in the year-on-year demand increase for October was the availability of subsidised electricity rates. The government announced discounted power tariffs for consumers using additional electricity during the four winter months (October 2024 to January 2025) compared to the same period last year.

Previous article
Thousands of tons of petrochemicals stuck at Karachi Port disrupt production
Next article
Government assures Chinese investors of seamless land transfer in SEZs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.