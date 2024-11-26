Political turmoil drives stocks into red zone, PSX drops over 2,400 points in intraday trade

Political turmoil in the federal capital drove stocks sharply into the red zone, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plummeting over 2,400 points during intraday trading on Tuesday.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a bearish note and the benchmark index shed over 600 points during the early hours of trade.

However, the market bounced back at 11:00 am due to heavy buying in the banking sector and the KSE-100 touched its highest level of 99,819.59 points.

At 12:36 pm, the KSE-100 fell to 95,6743.68 level, down by 2472.04 points.

As of 12:55 pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 96,841.85 points, down by 1237.93 points or 1.26%.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clashed with security personnel on Monday night as they attempted to breach barriers to reach Islamabad, leading to violent confrontations.

The Pakistan Army was deployed after incidents on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad resulted in the death of four Rangers and two police personnel, reportedly caused by a vehicle ramming into security forces.

On Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange showed resilience amid the political unrest. The banking sector led gains and the KSE-100 index crossed the 98,000 mark for the first time, closing with an increase of 281.55 points or 0.29%.