Indus Motor Company temporarily halts production amid supply chain disruptions

Indus Motor Company Limited, the manufacturer of Toyota and Daihatsu vehicles in Pakistan, has announced a temporary suspension of operations at its production facility.

The company cited an ongoing shortage of raw materials and components due to persistent supply chain disruptions as the reason behind the decision. The production halt will be in effect from November 27 to November 29, 2024.

In a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company stated that the inability to source essential parts has impacted its production capabilities. Indus Motor Company assured stakeholders that the situation is being closely monitored and requested the dissemination of this update to relevant parties.

This announcement comes at a time when supply chain challenges continue to affect industries worldwide, including the automotive sector. Meanwhile persistent road closures and disruption of trade routes adds to the domestic supply strain.