PM orders reforms in procurement practices, removal of non-performing PPRA staff

Mandatory e-procurement system and independent oversight emphasized

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to overhaul its operations, including removing non-performing and incompetent staff by relocating them to the surplus pool. 

According to a news report, these directives came during a recent review meeting attended by officials from relevant ministries, where the Prime Minister emphasized enhancing transparency and efficiency in procurement processes.

During the meeting, PPRA’s Managing Director presented a detailed briefing on the authority’s functions and the challenges it faces. 

The Prime Minister directed that no procuring agency should split tenders to bypass the mandatory third-party evaluation threshold of Rs70 million. He also stressed that new rules must ensure Complaint Redressal Committees, Grievance Committees, and Inspection Committees operate independently of procuring agencies and procurement committees.

The Prime Minister called for introducing a pre-shipment inspection mechanism by independent assessors for major or international procurements, with costs to be borne by the procuring agency. 

Additionally, he directed the PPRA Board to finalize a human resources (HR) plan that guarantees vertical independence, ensuring merit-based recruitment and eliminating appointments through deputation or transfer.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of current PPRA staff, the Prime Minister instructed the immediate removal of underperforming employees. 

The process of fresh recruitment was ordered to be expedited, with the HR Committee ensuring transparency and merit-based hiring. Newly recruited staff will be sent abroad for advanced procurement training, enabling them to serve as master trainers upon return.

The meeting also decided that all ministries and agencies must adopt the e-Procurement system (e-PADS) for all procurements. Dedicated procurement units staffed by trained personnel are to be established within each ministry and organization. Additionally, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) was tasked with processing procurement-related payments exclusively through e-PADS.

