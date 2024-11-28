Cement exports surge by 12.39% in July-October FY25

The exports of cement increased by 12.39% during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25 compared to the same period last year.

Cement exports were recorded at $104.617 million during July-October 2024-25, up from $93.086 million during the corresponding period in 2023-24, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, cement exports rose by 18.68%, reaching 2,857,639 metric tons compared to 2,407,804 metric tons during the same period last year, the PBS data revealed.

On a year-on-year basis, cement exports saw a sharp increase of 49.30% in October 2024 compared to October 2023. The export value in October 2024 was recorded at $39.423 million, up from $26.405 million during the same month last year.

Month-on-month, cement exports also grew by 38.37% in October 2024, compared to $28.490 million in September 2024, the data revealed.