Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Chief justice calls for dedicated benches to expedite tax case resolution

Supreme Court focuses on judicial reforms and efficient case management

By Monitoring Desk

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has announced the establishment of dedicated benches to ensure the swift disposal of tax-related cases, underlining the judiciary’s commitment to delivering timely justice and improving institutional efficiency.

According to media reports, the chief justice,  presiding over two meetings at the Supreme Court, reviewed judicial reforms and discussed strategies to address pending tax cases. The first meeting was attended by Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan, development expert Sher Shah, and other officials.

Discussions covered advancements in IT systems, improvements in case management, human resource optimisation, training initiatives, and mechanisms for public feedback. The chief justice and participating judges acknowledged progress in these areas and offered recommendations to further strengthen ongoing reform efforts.

In a separate session focused on tax-related litigation, representatives from the tax bar and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) joined the deliberations. The meeting highlighted procedural issues and outlined strategies to address case backlogs.

Chief Justice Afridi emphasised the importance of categorising tax cases and discouraging unnecessary adjournments to expedite hearings. He assured the formation of dedicated tax benches to streamline proceedings. Representatives from the tax bar welcomed the initiative and pledged their full cooperation to facilitate swift resolutions.

These meetings reflect the Supreme Court’s resolve to enhance judicial processes, promote transparency, and ensure timely justice, particularly in tax-related matters, for the benefit of citizens and the economy.

Previous article
OGRA approves 200,000-tonne diesel imports to meet surging December demand
Next article
Govt seeks IMF relief on gas supply disconnection for captive power plants
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Railways offers 50% fare discount for persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, Pakistan Railways has announced a 50% discount on fares for persons with disabilities (PWDs) traveling...

Indian banks review Adani exposure in wake of US bribery allegations

Petrol rate likely to rise by Rs3 in December amid mixed fuel price trends

Private sector credit hits record Rs880 billion as banks race to meet ADR target

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.