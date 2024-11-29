Chief justice calls for dedicated benches to expedite tax case resolution

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has announced the establishment of dedicated benches to ensure the swift disposal of tax-related cases, underlining the judiciary’s commitment to delivering timely justice and improving institutional efficiency.

According to media reports, the chief justice, presiding over two meetings at the Supreme Court, reviewed judicial reforms and discussed strategies to address pending tax cases. The first meeting was attended by Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan, development expert Sher Shah, and other officials.

Discussions covered advancements in IT systems, improvements in case management, human resource optimisation, training initiatives, and mechanisms for public feedback. The chief justice and participating judges acknowledged progress in these areas and offered recommendations to further strengthen ongoing reform efforts.

In a separate session focused on tax-related litigation, representatives from the tax bar and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) joined the deliberations. The meeting highlighted procedural issues and outlined strategies to address case backlogs.

Chief Justice Afridi emphasised the importance of categorising tax cases and discouraging unnecessary adjournments to expedite hearings. He assured the formation of dedicated tax benches to streamline proceedings. Representatives from the tax bar welcomed the initiative and pledged their full cooperation to facilitate swift resolutions.

These meetings reflect the Supreme Court’s resolve to enhance judicial processes, promote transparency, and ensure timely justice, particularly in tax-related matters, for the benefit of citizens and the economy.